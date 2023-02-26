trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

RNC chair touts ‘deep bench’ of GOP presidential candidates

by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 11:22 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 11:22 AM ET
(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel gives remarks to a packed room at the opening of the RNC’s new Hispanic Community Center in Suwanee, Ga., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel touted the GOP’s “deep bench” of presidential candidates as the Republican party prepares for a potentially crowded primary in the 2024 race. 

“It could be a big stage … I think it speaks about the deep bench we have. I mean, we have so many great governors, senators, congressional leaders, business leaders, a former president. We have such a great bench of candidates,” McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Former President Trump and his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, so far are the only declared Republicans in the race but a number of other prominent party figures are expected to join them including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I look at the Democrats, what they’re doing to limit any competition to Biden,” McDaniel said, highlighting the Democrats’ new tweaks to their presidential nominating calendar, which include shifting New Hampshire out of its first-in-the-nation slot. “Why? Because Joe Biden came in eighth. So that is a president who’s weak, who’s worried about competition from his own party, and we have a broad bench ready to run for president.”

McDaniel stressed that the RNC will likely be asking candidates to commit to backing whoever ultimately wins the GOP nomination despite suggestions by Trump that he may not agree to pledge to support whoever is chosen.

“I expect that they will accept the results in 2024. I’m not — I don’t know who that person is right now. But, yes, we’re going to accept the results. And we’re going to move forward and work to govern this country. But I think they’re going to accept the results because they’re going to be the president,” she said.

Tags 2024 2024 GOP presidential primary GOP Joe Biden Mike Pence Nikki Haley Republican National Committee RNC Ron DeSantis Ronna McDaniel Ronna McDaniel Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  2. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  3. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  4. EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine ...
  5. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  6. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. How Jimmy Carter became a post-White House progressive hero
  9. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  10. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  11. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  12. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  13. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  14. Tim Scott blames Democrats for political division
  15. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  16. Coverage of Biden’s student loan forgiveness was partial and partisan
  17. CPAC reflects the decline of the GOP from Reagan to Trump
  18. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
Load more

Video

See all Video