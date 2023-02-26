trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

CIA director ‘can’t say’ what Chinese leadership knew about spy balloon

by Stephen Neukam - 02/26/23 12:18 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/26/23 12:18 PM ET
Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va., July 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CIA Director William Burns said in an interview aired Sunday he could not be sure whether Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others in China’s top leadership knew about an intelligence-gathering spy balloon that flew across the U.S.

“I don’t know,” Burns told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan when asked if Xi knew the balloon would be sent to the U.S. “This is something obviously we watch very carefully. I think the Chinese leadership obviously understood that they had launched this capability, that it was an intelligence platform.”

But while Burns said Chinese leadership knew about the surveillance capabilities it had, he could not say for sure whether they knew how it was being utilized.

“When and what the Chinese leadership knew about the trajectory of this balloon, I honestly can’t say,” Burns said.

The balloon traveled over the continental U.S. over a number of days before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month. The government worked to recover the wreckage of the balloon, which Burns said has been able to give the U.S. some insight into its capabilities.

“A lot of materials from the platform that that balloon was carrying, it was clearly an intelligence platform … I think we’ll be able to develop a pretty clear picture of exactly what its capabilities were.”

Burns said that it was difficult for any intelligence service to be able to crack the thinking and inner workings of an authoritarian leadership structure in any country, saying the U.S. works hard to generate the best intelligence it can from the Chinese government.

“It’s always the hardest question for any intelligence service … in an authoritarian system, where power is consolidated so much in the hands of one man, but it’s something we work very hard at,” Burns said.

Tags Bill Burns China Chinese spy balloon cia Margaret Brennan William Burns Xi Jinping

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  2. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  3. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  4. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  5. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  6. EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine ...
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
  9. Tim Scott blames Democrats for political division
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  12. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  13. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  14. How Jimmy Carter became a post-White House progressive hero
  15. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  16. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  17. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  18. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
Load more

Video

See all Video