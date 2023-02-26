trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Sullivan says providing F-16s to Ukraine ‘a question for a later time’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 1:07 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 1:07 PM ET
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia is “a question for a later time.” 

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked Sullivan about President Biden’s recent remarks about sending F-16s fighter jets to Ukraine. In an interview with ABC News that aired on Friday, Biden told anchor David Muir that he’s ruling out providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine “for now,” despite pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

“The real reason, Dana, is that we are taking a very hard look at what it is that Ukraine needs for the immediate phase of the war that we’re in,” Sullivan told Bash on Sunday, noting that the Ukrainian military needs “tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and tactical air defense systems” during this phase of the war.

“F-16s are a question for a later time. And that’s why President Biden said that, for now, he’s not moving forward with those. So, as far as we’re concerned, the U.S. effort has got to be to get Ukraine the tools it needs for the mission at hand,” Sullivan added. “And the mission at hand is to have a successful counteroffensive where Ukraine is able to take back its own territory, away from the hands of the Russians.” 

When Bash asked again about providing F-16s to Kyiv, Sullivan reiterated that what Biden says “is what goes across the administration.” 

“And he was very clear,” Sullivan concluded. “He said:  ‘I’m ruling them out for now.’ ” 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second year late last week. It has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides and the displacement of over 8 million Ukrainian citizens.

Biden traveled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv last Monday, saying his surprise trip was meant to show the U.S. support and solidarity for Ukraine. In Ukraine, he announced an additional $500 million in U.S. aid to the country. 

Tags Biden CNN Dana Bash David Muir F-16 Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan President Biden Russia-Ukraine conflict The Biden Administration Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  2. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  3. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  4. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. Manchin says remarks on not running for president were made ‘in jest’
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  9. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  10. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  11. Biden defends calling Trump classified document discovery ‘irresponsible’
  12. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  13. Hundreds of newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ after creator Scott Adams’s Black ...
  14. Lightfoot takes on underdog role again in Chicago mayor’s race
  15. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  16. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
  17. EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine ...
  18. Tim Scott blames Democrats for political division
Load more

Video

See all Video