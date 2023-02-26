trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Condoleezza Rice: Biden policies toward Ukraine ‘in the right direction’ but aid is ‘a little bit behind’

by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 1:51 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 1:51 PM ET
File - Denver Broncos owner Condoleezza Rice before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
File – Denver Broncos owner Condoleezza Rice before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday said the Biden administration’s policies toward Ukraine as it fends off Russia are “in the right direction,” adding, however, that U.S. assistance to Kyiv is sometimes “a little bit behind.”

“I think in general, in total, the policy is in the right direction, you have to support Ukraine, you have to do it as much as you can, as a part of a coalition, it’s really important that the Europeans are on board. And I’ve been impressed with what they’ve been able to achieve with the Europeans in creating that, that unity. And in a sense, NATO has never been in better shape,” Rice said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

But I do think we sometimes seem to be a little bit behind in what we provide to the Ukrainians,” Rice said. 

The former secretary of State said the Biden administration should “anticipate a little bit better, what the Ukrainians are going to need, because it takes a long time to supply.”

The Biden administration has given billions to Ukraine since the war began last February, and recently announced it would send battle tanks to shore up Kyiv’s defense — though the tanks could take months to get there.

Now the administration is facing calls to equip Ukraine with F-16 fighter jet, though Biden has said he’s ruled them out “for now.”

Rice on Sunday underscored the importance of training Ukrainians to use equipment that they might receive, though she didn’t provide specifics. 

“I think the idea that you anticipate and therefore perhaps you start the training before it’s going to be necessary to send that equipment. The one thing we know, is that this war keeps evolving, and you have to try to evolve a little bit ahead of it,” Rice said.  

Tags battle tanks Biden Condoleezza Rice Condoleezza Rice F-16s Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine aid

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  2. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  3. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  4. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  7. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  8. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  9. Biden defends calling Trump classified document discovery ‘irresponsible’
  10. Manchin says remarks on not running for president were made ‘in jest’
  11. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  12. EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine ...
  13. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  14. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  15. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
  16. Manchin when asked if he’s a Democrat: ‘I am an American’
  17. How Jimmy Carter became a post-White House progressive hero
  18. Hundreds of newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ after creator Scott Adams’s Black ...
Load more

Video

See all Video