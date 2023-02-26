trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Sullivan: It would be a ‘real mistake’ for China to provide weapons to Russia

by Stephen Neukam - 02/26/23 2:00 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/26/23 2:00 PM ET
Associated Press/Patrick Semansky
National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 22, 2022, in Washington.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan sent a warning to China as it reportedly considers providing Russia with lethal aid in the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, saying on Sunday that sending such material would be a “real mistake.”

“We are sending a clear message, as are our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that,” Sullivan said on ABC’s “This Week.”

China is considering supplying Russia, which has grown closer to the Asian country, to aid in the war Moscow started against Ukraine, according to U.S. intelligence. It is a step that China has yet to take, officials say.

Biden administration officials have been vague about what actions would be taken if China were to provide lethal aid to Russia. Sullivan reiterated on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the U.S. is laying out those consequences in private with Chinese officials.

“We’re not just making direct threats,” Sullivan said. “We’re just laying out both the stakes and the consequences, how things would unfold … And we are doing that clearly and specifically behind closed doors.”

CIA Director William Burns, meanwhile, said that if China were to provide arms and machinery to Russia, it would only serve to prolong a war that has dragged on for a year already.

“Obviously more ammunitions to the aggressor in this conflict to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, wherever it comes from, and we also have evidence that the Iranians are providing, you know, lethal equipment and munitions, that the North Koreans are doing the same thing as well,” Burns told CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “So wherever that lethal assistance comes from, it prolongs a vicious war of aggression.”

Tags China Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan russia William Burns

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  2. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  3. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  4. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. Manchin says remarks on not running for president were made ‘in jest’
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  9. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  10. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  11. Biden defends calling Trump classified document discovery ‘irresponsible’
  12. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  13. Hundreds of newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ after creator Scott Adams’s Black ...
  14. Lightfoot takes on underdog role again in Chicago mayor’s race
  15. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  16. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
  17. EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine ...
  18. Tim Scott blames Democrats for political division
Load more

Video

See all Video