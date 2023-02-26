trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

GOP rep on Greene’s ‘national divorce’ remarks: divisive rhetoric ‘hurts this nation’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 4:54 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 4:54 PM ET
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) arrives for an organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that divisive rhetoric “hurts this nation” when asked about recent remarks from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) calling for a “national divorce.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz pressed McCaul on his recent comments that Greene had “matured,” then asked if he still held that view.

“You know, I don’t speak for her. The great thing about this country is we can have political dialogue, discourse. We are democracy. We have differences of opinions,” McCaul told Raddatz.

“I will say a divisive rhetoric I think polarizes this nation and I think it hurts this nation,” he added. 

In a tweet earlier this week, Greene, a staunch ally of former President Trump, renewed her calls for a “national divorce” of the country.

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she wrote.

McCaul told Raddatz that politicians should instead seek ways to unify the country on issues including immigration, the economy and Russia’s war with Ukraine. 

“We should all be standing as Americans. I think when I go out across the country, that’s what people want to hear,” he said.

McCaul deflected questions last month about Greene’s assignments to the House Homeland Security and Oversight committees, noting that he was not the speaker of the House.

“I will tell you she has matured,” McCaul told Raddatz at the time. “I think she realizes she doesn’t know everything. And she wants to learn and become I think more of a team player.”

Many prominent figures from both sides of the political aisle have criticized Greene’s “national divorce” comments.

“This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted. “We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling.”

Tags ABC News ABC This Week Majorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Martha Raddatz Martha Raddatz Michael McCaul Michael McCaul national divorce Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  2. GOP rep on Greene’s ‘national divorce’ remarks: divisive rhetoric ...
  3. Trump, Haley to battle for spotlight at CPAC
  4. What we know about Energy Department’s lab leak conclusion
  5. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  6. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  7. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  8. Condoleezza Rice warns GOP candidates against pulling back from ...
  9. Putin says Ukraine war poses existential threat to ‘Russian people’
  10. Lightfoot takes on underdog role again in Chicago mayor’s race
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  12. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  13. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  14. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  15. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  16. Biden says China negotiating Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘not rational’
  17. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  18. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
Load more

Video

See all Video