trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’

by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 6:19 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 6:19 PM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., left, a former Marine, joined at right by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, speaks during a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans as they criticize President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan evacuation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chair of the House Select Committee on China, on Sunday appeared to call out his Republican colleague Rep. Lance Gooden (Texas) for comments questioning the loyalty of Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) to the United States.

“Well, let me say we should not question anybody’s loyalty to the United States. I think that is out of bounds. It’s beyond the pale,” Gallagher said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

Gooden had sparked Democratic backlash after he suggested Chu, the nation’s first Chinese-American congresswoman, should be barred from accessing sensitive materials, after she defended President Biden’s appointee for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation against allegations of ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). 

“I question her either loyalty or competence,” Gooden said on Fox News.  

Gallagher on Sunday said that “if there are concerns about a specific organization” then lawmakers “should work with our colleagues to apprise them that they might be targets” of the CCP.

“CCP influence — as a former counterintelligence officer, I can tell you, we are a soft target in Congress. But absolutely, we shouldn’t question anybody’s loyalty,” Gallagher said.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.), the top Democrat on the select China committee, said Beijing wanted to sow divisions in U.S. politics, appearing along with Gallagher on “Face the Nation.”

“We can’t go that route. Again, the Chinese Communist Party loves it when we are internally fractious and they like it when we are stereotyping. We have to avoid that. And we have to hold the Chinese Communist Party … accountable for specific activities and deal with those,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Tags Biden China Judy Chu Judy Chu Lance Gooden Lance Gooden Mike Gallagher Mike Gallagher Raja Krishnamoorthi

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  2. GOP rep on Greene’s ‘national divorce’ remarks: divisive rhetoric ...
  3. Trump, Haley to battle for spotlight at CPAC
  4. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  5. Condoleezza Rice warns GOP candidates against pulling back from ...
  6. What we know about Energy Department’s lab leak conclusion
  7. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  8. Putin says Ukraine war poses existential threat to ‘Russian people’
  9. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  10. Lightfoot takes on underdog role again in Chicago mayor’s race
  11. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  12. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  13. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  14. National security adviser: No ‘definitive answer’ on COVID lab leak
  15. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  16. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  17. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  18. Biden says China negotiating Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘not rational’
Load more

Video

See all Video