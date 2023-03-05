trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker Carlson plans to air

by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 9:51 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 9:51 AM ET
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is seen during a press conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to discuss the results of the House Democratic leadership election for the top three positions.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said he has “no indication” that Capitol Police vetted the footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he plans to air.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Carlson access to some 41,000 hours of footage last month in a move widely criticized by Democrats over security concerns.

“I have no indication at this moment that the police have vetted that footage. It is my hope and expectation that that will absolutely occur,” Jeffries said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“But… here’s the more important issue. President Biden won the election. People on the extreme right know that President Biden won the election. But Donald Trump perpetrated a big lie, that big lie had real consequences. It led to and incited a violent insurrection. And it’s that type of political extremism that we need to move beyond in America,” Jeffries said.

The House Democratic leader stressed the footage “must absolutely be vetted” before it is made public.

“The January 6th insurrection was violent. Approximately 140 officers were seriously injured. A handful of officers died as a result of the events, of the January 6th violent insurrection. There are serious security concerns,” Jeffries said.

“We’re releasing footage into the public domain in an era where political violence is on the rise, and there are people, including the former president, who fan the flames of extremism.”

Jeffries had previously slammed the move as an “egregious security beach.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said McCarthy was “needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11” in providing the footage to Carlson.

Carlson has teased that he would begin airing some of the footage this week but House Republicans have tried to pump the brakes on releasing it to the public. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), the chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, said last week that his panel is working with the sergeant-at-arms and Capitol Police to make sure the footage that is released will not pose a security risk.

Tags Barry Loudermilk Biden Hakeem Jeffries Insurrection Jan. 6 Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  2. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  3. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  4. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  5. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  6. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  7. Hogan says he won’t run for president in 2024
  8. Trump asks judge to block Pence subpoena in DOJ probe: reports
  9. Understanding why some in the US don’t want victory in Ukraine
  10. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  11. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  12. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  13. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  14. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  15. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  16. Trump says he will stay in race if indicted
  17. Nevada Democrats oust incumbent, elect ‘unity’ candidate as party chair
  18. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
Load more

Video

See all Video