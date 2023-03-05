Sununu predicts Trump won’t be 2024 GOP nominee: ‘That’s just not going to happen’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), a potential 2024 contender, on Sunday predicted that former President Trump, who’s running for another White House term, won’t be the GOP’s nominee when it comes the presidential primaries.

“As far as former President Trump, I think he’s going to run — obviously he’s in the race. He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen,” Sununu said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said last week that she expects the party will ask candidates participating on the GOP debate stage to sign a pledge saying they’ll support whoever eventually clinches the nomination — something Trump himself hasn’t firmly agreed to.

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday asked Sununu whether he’d be “comfortable signing that pledge” if Trump was involved.

“I’m a lifelong Republican. I’m going to support the Republican nominee. When you look at what’s coming out of the White House, it isn’t Democrat policies. It’s real left-wing extreme agenda type stuff that is not in the best interest of this country and I have no doubt that any solid Republican is, is — would be better than, than what comes out,” Sununu said.

But the governor stressed he didn’t think Trump could get the nomination.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to bring forward what the Republican Party — not what we were not, yesterday’s leadership or yesterday’s story, or crying about what happened in November of ‘22. But what we’re going to bring to the table and get done tomorrow, and that’s what America is looking for,” he said, adding that he’s “really confident” in whomever will secure the nomination.

The New Hampshire governor hasn’t officially announced a 2024 campaign, but has taken some steps hinting that he’ll run, including setting up a political action committee.