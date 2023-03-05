trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 

by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 11:57 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/05/23 11:57 AM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) on Sunday said former President Trump’s 2024 message appeals to an “angry mob” in response to remarks Trump made at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he pitched himself as fighting a “final battle” for “retribution.”

Hutchinson called Trump’s remarks “troubling.”

“First of all, if you want to heal our land, unite our country together, you don’t do it by appealing to the angry mob. And that’s true whether you’re talking about an angry mob from the left or the right. And so that’s problematic,” Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Whenever you’re looking at the leader of our country, you don’t want him to be engaged in a personal vendetta. And when he talks about vengeance, he’s talking about his personal vendettas, and that’s not healthy for America, it’s certainly not healthy for our party,” Hutchinson said.

The former Arkansas governor is also a rumored possible 2024 contender, but hasn’t officially announced a campaign. On Sunday, he sidestepped a question about whether he’ll enter the presidential primary ring with Trump — but stressed the importance of alternatives to the former president.

“We need to have all alternatives, again, to Donald Trump. We don’t need to be led by arrogance and revenge in the future. We need to be led by those that are problem solving, that want to stick with the principles of our party and unite us together,” Hutchinson said.

He said he’s not too worried that multiple candidates early in the 2024 race could boost Trump’s primary performance because the former president has made “his message of revenge clear.”

Trump kicked off his campaign back in November. His former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have joined him in the race, with a number of other top GOP names rumored to be weighing a run.

Tags 2024 Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump GOP presidential primary

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  2. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  3. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  4. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  5. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  6. Hogan says he won’t run for president in 2024
  7. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  8. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  9. Sununu predicts Trump won’t be 2024 GOP nominee: ‘That’s just not going ...
  10. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  11. House Republicans’ inauspicious start to ‘Benghazi 2.0’
  12. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  13. Trump asks judge to block Pence subpoena in DOJ probe: reports
  14. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  15. Understanding why some in the US don’t want victory in Ukraine
  16. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  17. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  18. Nevada Democrats oust incumbent, elect ‘unity’ candidate as party chair
Load more

Video

See all Video