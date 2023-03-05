trending:

Manchin says he’ll decide his ‘political future’ in December

by Stephen Neukam - 03/05/23 11:27 AM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of procedural nomination votes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would decide his “political future” — whether that entails running for president or for reelection — at the end of the very end of the year, as he faces growing questions about what comes next with his term up in 2024.

“There’s plenty of time for the elections,” Manchin said in an interview with CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “This is the problem with America right now, we start an election every time there’s a cycle coming up.”

Manchin, one of the most moderate Democrats in the Senate, is up for reelection in 2024. But he has yet to commit to running for his seat again, which has been a key hold for Democrats with slim majorities in the Senate.

“I’ve got plenty of time to make up my mind,” Manchin said. “I will make my political decision in December, whatever it may be.”

It is one of the first times that Manchin has given a timeline for when he will make a decision about what his political future holds. He was also unclear on whether the decision he was making was to run was for reelection in the Senate or to run for president. He also sidestepped a question about whether he would endorse President Biden should he be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

The only move that Manchin has ruled out thus far is running for governor of West Virginia, an office he has already held. He seemed to indicate earlier this month that he would not run for president, but then walked those comments back, saying they were made “in jest.”

“I didn’t say anything about that,” Manchin said when asked about his comment about not launching a White House bid. “I’m not taking anything off the table.”

Manchin keeping his cards close to his chest comes as Democrats face a tough Senate map in 2024, with Republicans having key opportunities to pick up seats in places like West Virginia, Montana and Ohio. 

Manchin has even in recent weeks dodged questions about his party loyalty. When asked on Fox News last month whether he was a Democrat, Manchin evaded, saying instead: “I’m an American.”

Updated 12 p.m.

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 Senate elections democrats Joe Biden joe manchin Joe Manchin west virginia

