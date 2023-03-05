trending:

NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/05/23 3:28 PM ET
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Times Square in New York City for a news conference about New Year’s Eve security on Friday, December 30, 2022.

New York City mayor Eric Adams (D) said on Sunday that fellow Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s loss in Chicago is a “warning sign for the country.” 

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Dana Bash asked Adams if Lightfoot’s loss was a “warning sign” for his own prospects in New York.

“To the contrary, I think it’s a warning sign for the country,” Adams responded.

“Eric Adams has been talking about public safety, not only on the campaign trail, but for the first year. I showed up at crime scenes. I knew what New Yorkers were saying. And I saw it all over the country,” he said. “I think, if anything, it is really stating that this is what I have been talking about. America, we have to be safe.”

Lightfoot, 60, became the first incumbent mayor in 40 years to lose her reelection bid last week.

Chicagoians instead voted for Paul Vallas, former Chicago Public Schools CEO, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson to face off in the April 4 runoff election. 

Adams’ remarks come as Lightfoot was seen as an underdog in her city’s mayoral election, with voters heading into the polls showing their displeasure with the issue of crime in the city. 

