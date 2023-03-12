trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Warner: US needs to find buyer for Silicon Valley Bank

by Stephen Neukam - 03/12/23 9:51 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/12/23 9:51 AM ET
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Annabelle Gordon
Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) at the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting to discuss worldwide threats in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The best outcome for the failed Silicon Valley Bank would be for U.S. officials to find a buyer for it on Sunday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said, after its collapse last week.

“The best outcome will be can they find a buyer for this SVB bank today before the markets open in Asia later in the day,” Warner said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The depositors can be taken care of and the best outcome will be an acquisition of SVB.”

The fall of the bank last week sent shock waves throughout the tech industry, which relied heavily on the bank for financing. Federal regulators took the bank under control last week, as fears of widespread banking difficulties rose. 

Warner on Sunday was hesitant to say whether the U.S. government should consider a federal bailout of the bank to ensure depositors receive all of their money if regulators are unable to find a buyer.

“Let’s see what happens today first,” Warner said. “There’s generally been a feeling that the people responsible, the shareholders of the bank, ought to lose their money.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, said Sunday that federal regulators were considering a wide range of options with the bank, including the possibility of an acquisition.

While Warner said the government needs to be monitoring other banks that have been flagged by the White House as being potentially vulnerable following the SVB collapse, he also said he is confident that the state of the U.S. banking system is strong.

“I’m more optimistic this morning than I was yesterday afternoon,” Warner said. “We will see how this plays out during the rest of the day.”

Tags banking system FDIC Mark Warner Mark Warner Silicon Valley Bank

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  3. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  4. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  7. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  8. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  9. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  10. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  11. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  12. GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker ...
  13. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  14. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  15. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  16. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  17. Hutchinson calls Manhattan probe ‘a distraction,’ says Trump should end ...
  18. Mace doesn’t support a bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
Load more

Video

See all Video