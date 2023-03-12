trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

GOP senator on Trump: ‘We’re in desperate need of some new leadership’

by Julia Mueller - 03/12/23 11:16 AM ET
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of procedural nomination votes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said Sunday that the GOP is “in desperate need” of new leadership, a dismissal of former President Trump, who is running for another White House term in 2024. 

“Donald Trump’s not going to take advice from the party or from me, but I think what will happen is if he’s indicted, that becomes one of the factors [on] whether he wins primaries or not. The other factor is who else is in the race and who may make the best case,” Cramer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

“At the end of the day what is most important for primary voters to think about is not just who they love the most, but who can win for the country and who can win for the party because we’re in desperate need of some new leadership.”

The Republican senator, an ally to Trump during his time in the White House, cited possible presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who haven’t yet announced bids but are rumored to be mulling entering the race. 

Cramer lauded Pence, Pompeo and Scott as “good candidates who understand the Trump doctrine but have a demeanor that’s probably more suited to the swing voter” than the former president, though he acknowledged it could become a challenge if there are “too many people in the race.” 

“There’s no there’s no glory in losing spectacularly compared to winning humbly, so I’d rather … see humble victory,” he added.

