trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker Carlson

by Julia Mueller - 03/12/23 11:32 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/12/23 11:32 AM ET

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said Sunday that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should not have released the thousands of hours of unaired footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol exclusively to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. 

“What I do regret probably as much as anything about the release of 41,000 hours is that it was released to one person in prime time who is, you know, rather sensational in his approach and rather than just releasing it to everybody,” Cramer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

“I think transparency absolutely is the best way to go, I think Kevin McCarthy was right to do it,” Cramer said of the release. “I just wish he had released it to everybody at the same time.”

He also added of some of the news media that “there’s way too much entertainment out there.”

McCarthy controversially gave access to the Jan. 6 video footage to only Carlson, which was then aired on his prime-time show on Fox News. The move prompted outrage from lawmakers over security concerns about the Capitol interior revealed in the videos, and spurred news outlets to protest the exclusive distribution of the material.

Cramer on Sunday said he’s frustrated that Jan. 6 is still at the forefront of lawmaker talks. 

“What frustrates me as much as anything … is that we’re talking about it again. Here we have the Jan. 6 commission wrap up its work, mostly people not caring or paying attention. It was very partisan, to say the least, and here we were moving forward,” the senator said.

“We should be talking about the southern border … about China and the challenge it possesses and talking about inflation and a budget that drives up deficits forever. Those are winning arguments for Republicans, not relitigating Jan. 6,” Cramer said.

Tags Jan. 6 Kevin Cramer Kevin Cramer Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  3. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  4. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  5. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  6. GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker ...
  7. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  8. We should be thanking Sam Bankman-Fried
  9. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  10. Fox News takes the hits, but its audience looks resilient
  11. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  12. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  13. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  14. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  15. McCarthy says he will ‘slowly roll out’ Jan. 6 tapes to other news agencies
  16. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  17. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  18. Are we in a recession? Will there be a downturn in 2023? Economists weigh in
Load more

Video

See all Video