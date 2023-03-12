trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

McCaul says Jan. 6 tapes not going to show ‘tourism at the Capitol’  

by Lauren Sforza - 03/12/23 3:59 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/12/23 3:59 PM ET
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) gives an opening statement during an organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the released tapes from the attacks on the Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021 are not going to show “tourism at the Capitol,” but rather would show a “dark, tragic day.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has spurred fury this month by granting Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to about 41,000 hours of tape from the attacks, which the Fox host has used to play down the severity of the mob’s actions that day.

McCaul told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday that McCarthy gave him “assurance” that he is going to release the footage of Jan. 6 to other news outlets soon, adding that everyone deserves to see the footage from that day.

“I think the American people deserve to see all the footage from that day, and all the footage is not going to be, you know, tourism at the Capitol,” he said.

“It’s going to show a very dark, tragic day that I witnessed firsthand, that included our Capitol Police being assaulted, 140 of them injured, two pipe bombs. One Capitol police officer killed, and a protester killed. That’s not — that’s not a good day,” he continued.

Carlson aired the first of his Jan. 6 footage last week, describing the attacks as a “mostly peaceful chaos.” He also said that the phrase “deadly insurrection” was a “lie” and that “very little about Jan. 6 was organized or violent.”

Numerous deaths have been connected to the attacks that day, and nearly 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the attacks.

McCaul added that the attacks should have been prevented.

“We had good intelligence that day beforehand. And look, I support law enforcement, like this DC crime bill we were passing. I support law enforcement everywhere, especially at the United States Capitol,” he said.

Tags Face the Nation Jan. 6 Kevin McCarthy Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  3. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  4. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  5. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  6. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  7. Fox News takes the hits, but its audience looks resilient
  8. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  9. GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker ...
  10. No ‘appetite’: Lawmakers in consensus on opposing potential Silicon Valley ...
  11. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  12. Congress wants to label Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Why is Biden ...
  13. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  14. Porter on Silicon Valley Bank collapse: ‘You can’t bet on’ interest rates ...
  15. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  16. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  17. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  18. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz calls Dominion lawsuit a ‘major test of the First ...
Load more

Video

See all Video