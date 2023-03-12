trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/12/23 4:44 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/12/23 4:44 PM ET
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) speaks to reports as he leaves an all Senators briefing in the Capitol on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 to discuss the recent unidentified objects detected and shot down.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said on Sunday that his fellow lawmakers should “talk” more about changing the retirement age for people currently in their 20s in part due to longer life expectancy.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Shannon Bream asked Kennedy if he thinks there should be “conversations” in Congress about changing the retirement age and if that means changing it for people who people not yet paying into such benefits.

“Well, of course, we ought to talk about it. I mean, the life expectancy of the average American right now is about 77 years old,” Kennedy told Bream. “For people who are in their 20s, their life expectancy will probably be 85 to 90.”

“Does it really make sense to allow someone who’s in their 20s today to retire at 62? Those are kind of things that we should talk about,” Kennedy added. “There are changes in Medicare we should talk about. Let me say it again, Medicare pays much more for the same surgical procedure in a hospital as it does in a private outpatient clinic. Why?”

Kennedy also blamed President Biden for taking such discussions “off the table” and criticized the president for “demagoguing the issue” of Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address.

“There are a lot of things we could talk about, but President Biden has taken that issue totally off the table. He says he has fixed it in his budget and that’s nonsense,”  Kennedy added. “That’s nonsense on a stick.”

Kennedy’s remarks come as Democrats and Republicans battle over the country’s safety-net programs, such as Social Security and Medicare. 

Tags Biden Fox News Fox News Sunday John Kennedy John Kennedy medicare President Biden Shannon Bream Shannon Bream social security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  3. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  4. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  5. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  6. No ‘appetite’: Lawmakers in consensus on opposing potential Silicon Valley ...
  7. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  8. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  9. Fox News takes the hits, but its audience looks resilient
  10. GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker ...
  11. Porter on Silicon Valley Bank collapse: ‘You can’t bet on’ interest rates ...
  12. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  13. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  14. Congress wants to label Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Why is Biden ...
  15. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  16. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  17. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  18. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
Load more

Video

See all Video