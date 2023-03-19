trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Pence on possible Trump arrest: ‘It just feels like a politically charged prosecution’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 8:59 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 8:59 AM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence argued in an interview broadcast Sunday that the possible looming arrest of former President Trump in a case by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would be a “politically charged prosecution.”

Trump claimed on social media earlier this weekend that he would be arrested in the investigation into alleged payments to Stormy Daniels to buy her silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president also called for protests from supporters.

Pence, who has increasingly split from Trump in recent weeks, attacked the prosecutor who is overseeing the hush money investigation as part of the “radical left.”

“I’m taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States, at a time when there’s a crime wave in New York City,” Pence said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority, I think… just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country.”

And Pence said a possible Trump arrest resulting from the Manhattan investigation, which the former president has said is “corrupt” and “highly political,” would be purely for political reasons.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here. And I, for my part, I just feel like it’s just not what the American people want to see,” Pence said.

The comments from Pence come after he seemingly criticized Trump over the weekend for calling on the former president’s supporters to protest, with the former vice president telling reporters in Iowa that “violence will not be tolerated.”

He said in the interview with ABC that if Trump’s supporters were to demonstrate against a potential arrest, they should do so peacefully. 

“I believe that people understand that if they give voice to this, if this occurs on Tuesday, that they need to do so peacefully and in a lawful manner,” Pence said. “That the violence that occurred on January 6, the violence that occurred in cities throughout this country in the summer of 2020 was a disgrace. The American people won’t tolerate it and those that engage in that kind of violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pence, who is refusing to testify in the federal investigation into Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, has spent much of the last few months in early primary states as he mulls a 2024 presidential bid. 

–Updated at 9:01 a.m.

Tags Donald Trump hush money payment Manhattan District Attorney Mike Pence Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  2. In hush money probe, Trump’s lawyer is anything but quiet
  3. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  4. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  5. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  6. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  7. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  8. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  9. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  10. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  11. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  12. How an algae bloom could put Florida’s spring break at risk
  13. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  14. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  15. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  16. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  17. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  18. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video