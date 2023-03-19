trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Pence says continued Jan. 6 rhetoric is reason he and Trump went ‘separate ways’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 10:07 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 10:07 AM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said continued rhetoric by former President Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is the reason the two split despite leaving Washington after their first term “amicably.”

“Despite the fact that the president and I actually parted amicably when we left the White House on Jan. 20,” Pence said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “And spoke several times in the weeks that followed that. After I saw him return to that type of rhetoric in the spring of 2021, we’ve just gone our separate ways.”

Pence has increasingly split with Trump in recent months, as the former vice president is anticipated to run for a 2024 White House bid. As Pence has spent time in early primary states like Iowa, he has taken aim at Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riots and for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I know we did our duty that day,” Pence said. “I know the president continues to have a strong difference of opinion about my responsibilities that day … We all face the judgment of history and I believe in the fullness of time that history will hold Donald Trump accountable for the events of Jan. 6.”

But as Pence dings Trump for the events surrounding the 2020 election, he also has refused to testify in front of the federal special prosecutor that is investigating the former president and his actions on Jan. 6. But Pence signaled in the interview with ABC that he may be willing to testify in front of the grand jury on other issues related to Jan. 6, just not his actions as president of the Senate.

“We simply don’t want an executive branch to be able to haul legislators into court every time that there’s a policy dispute. And so I’ve directed my attorneys to make a strong case in defense of my role as president of the Senate,” Pence said. “We’re not asserting executive privilege, which may encompass other discussions.”

The divisions between Pence and Trump come as the former president said over the weekend on social media that he expects to be arrested by Tuesday in connection to a New York investigation that is probing hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump called on his supporters to protest the potential arrest. 

Pence defended Trump over that matter, saying the arrest would be a “politically motivated prosecution.”

Tags Donald Trump Jan. 6 attack Mike Pence Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  4. In hush money probe, Trump’s lawyer is anything but quiet
  5. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  6. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  7. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  8. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  9. Senate Republican says DeSantis Ukraine remark ‘may very well’ be ...
  10. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  11. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  12. Former Trump economic adviser says he’s ‘anti-protest’ over former ...
  13. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  14. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  15. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  16. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  17. Pence says he’ll respect court’s decision on Jan. 6 testimony
  18. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
Load more

Video

See all Video