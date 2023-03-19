trending:

Senate Democrat on possible Trump arrest: ‘Nobody’s above the law’

by Julia Mueller - 03/19/23 10:06 AM ET
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leaves the Senate Chamber following a vote regarding a nomination on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) on Sunday stressed that “nobody is above the law” after former President Trump said that he expects to be arrested in an investigation into alleged hush-money payments.

“We’re a country of laws and nobody’s above the law. I think it’s very important for the Manhattan D.A. to look into this thoroughly,” Kelly said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, indicated in a Truth Social post over the weekend that he thinks he’ll be arrested on Tuesday in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into an alleged hush-money scheme involving adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. 

“If they come to the conclusion that he should be charged, the former president has some constitutional rights. And this is a process that’s going to need to be worked out between him and his lawyers. You know, I would hope that if they brought charges that they have a strong case, because this is … it’s unprecedented,” Kelly said on Sunday. 

“And, you know, there’s certainly you know, risks involved here. But again, nobody in our nation is or should be above the law.”

The former president has also encouraged his supporters to protest. 

“The president’s supporters, they have First Amendment rights, and they should be able to exercise those peacefully,” Kelly said on CNN. “I think it’s going to be important for law enforcement to pay attention to, you know, protests and make sure it doesn’t rise to the level of violence.”

