Warren: There is ‘no reason’ to protest potential Trump arrest

by Stephen Neukam - 03/19/23 11:05 AM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

After former President Trump called on his supporters to demonstrate against what he claimed was his looming arrest stemming from a New York investigation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said there was “no reason” to protest a potential arrest.

“There’s no reason to protest this,” Warren said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “This is the law operating as it should, without fear or favor for anyone.”

Trump said over the weekend on social media that he expected to be arrested by Tuesday in connection to the Manhattan District Attorney investigation into hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. 

The call from Trump for his supporters to protest the move sparked fears of violence, after Trump’s call to action on Jan. 6 was a prelude to the deadly Capitol riots that day.

“Violence is never the right answer and I always worry about it,” Warren said. “But this is another case of Donald Trump just trying to advance the interests of Donald Trump, not of the risk of the nation.”

Trump attacked the investigation as corrupt, but Warren said the possible arrest of Trump shows that “no one is above the law.”

“Not even the former president of the United States,” Warren said. “And if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately, if it’s time to bring indictments, then they’ll bring indictments.”

