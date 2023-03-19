trending:

Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over potential arrest

by Julia Mueller - 03/19/23 11:31 AM ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said “the circus continues” in response to a question about former President Trump claiming he’ll be arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels — and also urged his supporters to protest.

“The circus continues. I mean, look, he only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil. And so he wants to create the chaos and turmoil on his terms. He doesn’t want anybody else’s terms … he wants it on his terms,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“But look at the end, being indicted, never helps anybody,” he said, amid some lawmakers speculating that Trump’s legal woes rev up his base.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said on Saturday that he thinks he’ll be arrested on Tuesday as a New York grand jury probes the alleged hush-money scheme that came amid his 2016 presidential run.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump indicated that he would be arrested on Tuesday and then urged his supports to “protest, take our nation back!”

Christie on Sunday said he anticipates people will take this investigation “less seriously” than others into Trump because they “know the most” about it.

“I don’t think there’s many Americans who don’t believe that Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and that don’t believe that he paid her money at the end of the campaign to keep it quiet. So I don’t think that the American people probably see this as a huge crime,” Christie said.

“But the vision of a former president of the United States being processed, fingerprinted, mugshot-ed — you know, what else do we expect Trump to say … than to say it helps his campaign? But being indicted, I don’t think it ever helps anybody.”

— Updated at 11:38 a.m.

