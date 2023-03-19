trending:

Sununu: Trump’s call for protests will lead to ‘a political circus’

by Julia Mueller - 03/19/23 12:19 PM ET
Chris Sununu
AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) on Sunday said former President Trump’s call for his supporters to protest what Trump said is his imminent arrest will result in “a political circus.”

“It is going to be a circus, right? It is going to be a bit of a political circus. There’s going to be a lot of unknowns,” Sununu said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked if Trump has a responsibility to make sure that his supporters protest peacefully after the rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“If someone’s calling for protests, you always want to make sure that they’re peaceful,” Sununu added.  “We don’t want history to repeat itself in an overly negative way.”

Trump said on Saturday that he anticipates being arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The former president also called for his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back.”

The New Hampshire governor also said on CNN “you can’t just put it on the former president” to ensure protests are peaceful and that that responsibility falls to our “society and our communities.”

Sununu also said the probe at hand is “not nothing,” but that it’s “unfortunate this has taken the headlines.”

Trump announced after last year’s midterms that he’s running for president in 2024. Sununu has said he’s considering a White House bid, though he hasn’t made a formal decision.

–Updated at 12:21 p.m.

