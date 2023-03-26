trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

McMorris Rodgers calls for TikTok ban over ‘immediate threat’ from Chinese Communist Party

by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 10:29 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 10:29 AM ET
Chairman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform’s consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on kids, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who leads the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, said on Sunday that there is an “immediate threat” via TikTok from the Chinese Communist Party as lawmakers look to ban the video-sharing app in the U.S. over data security concerns.

“I would say there’s an immediate threat via TikTok from the Chinese Communist Party. That is the reason that I believe we need to ban TikTok immediately,” McMorris Rodgers said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It is a national security threat, their access not just to our data, but the way that they have infiltrated it united Republicans and Democrats on the committee as to the urgent need for us to take action.”

TikTok boasts more than more than 150 million U.S. users, but lawmakers are mulling over a potential federal ban due to heightened concerns that the Chinese government could gain access to U.S. user data through the app.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified last week at a congressional hearing, which McMorris Rodgers said cemented her stance that the app should be banned in the U.S.

“What the hearing made clear to me was that TikTok should be banned in the United States of America to address the immediate threat… Mr. Chew said that the data that they are amassing on Americans is accessible by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party],” she said on CNN.

“TikTok cannot be trusted.”

McMorris Rodgers also responded to criticism from many young users of the app that lawmakers are focusing on the social media platform rather than the nationwide threat of gun violence by underscoring her position that TikTok poses a “national security threat.”

Tags Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris Rodgers Shou Zi Chew TikTok

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  8. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  9. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  10. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  11. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  12. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  15. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  16. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
Load more

Video

See all Video