trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Warner: FBI ready for any possible violence if Trump is indicted

by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 10:56 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 10:56 AM ET
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Annabelle Gordon
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) is seen hearing to discuss worldwide threats on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Sunday said the FBI is “fully prepared” for possible violence after former President Trump called for his supporters to protest a potential arrest as a prosecutor in Manhattan looks into Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment.

“I’ve been briefed by the FBI. They say they’re fully prepared. But this kind of outrageous behavior. This man obviously has very little moral compass. And if he spurs on additional violence, it would be one further stain on his already checkered reputation,” Warner said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The former president called for his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back” over his anticipated arrest as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) investigates a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump had said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday — though that date passed without an indictment.

“I got briefed before the supposed Tuesday indictment. That didn’t come to pass. We’ve had an update. They’ve seen no specific strains. But the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased again,” Warner said on CNN.

Many have compared Trump’s latest call for protest to his calls to supporters after the 2020 election that culminated in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — and his latest rhetoric has raised concerns about possible violence.

Trump has attacked Bragg on social media and appeared to intensify his rhetoric as talk of the potential indictment swirls.

“We all recall the horrors that took place on Jan. 6, spurred on by then-President Trump,” Warner said Sunday, adding that he hopes “the horrific activities that took place on Jan. 6” will not be repeated.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump FBI Mark Warner Mark Warner NY DA Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  8. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  9. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  10. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  11. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  12. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  15. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  16. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
Load more

Video

See all Video