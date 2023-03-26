trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’

by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 11:27 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 11:27 AM ET

Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, on Sunday said Trump’s recent post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment, was “ill-advised.”

“Would you advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this? I mean, it’s dehumanizing,” “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Tacopina on NBC.

“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it,” Tacopina said.

Todd pushed back, noting Trump had taken down an image of himself holding a baseball bat near Bragg’s head but left up other posts bashing the prosecutor.

In response, Tacopina stressed that he’s “not a Trump PR person” and argued that the Manhattan case “would not be brought for anyone other than Donald Trump.”

Trump and his allies have bashed the investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 White House campaign as politically motivated, underscoring that Trump is running for reelection.

“When we seek to use a prosecutor’s office to politicize and weaponize a campaign, that’s what’s troubling to me,” Tacopina said on Sunday.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Chuck Todd Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Tacopina Joe Tacopina Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  8. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  9. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  10. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  11. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  12. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  15. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  16. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
Load more

Video

See all Video