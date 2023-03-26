trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Bowman compares possible TikTok ban to putting ‘Band-Aid on maybe a small scab’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 11:12 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 11:12 AM ET
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss the American Teacher Act.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on Sunday argued that a national TikTok ban would be like putting “a Band-Aid on maybe a small scab,” saying that lawmakers needed to focus on a broader data security bill.

“To ban TikTok is to put a Band-Aid on maybe a small scab versus what’s happening in the whole social media landscape,” Bowman said in an interview with MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.” “We need a national data privacy piece of legislation.”

Bowman has been fighting back against a rising tide of bipartisan support for a ban of the video-sharing platform, which has come under the microscope for its connection to the Chinese government. Last week, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified in front of House lawmakers. Representatives in both parties grilled the executive on the app’s relationship with its parent company, which is Chinese-owned, and whether it has shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

But Bowman said on Sunday the backlash against TikTok is part of a fear-mongering campaign by Republicans, and criticized some Democrats for “acquiescing.”

“Republicans cannot govern on the issues, so they often use fear-mongering tactics to display themselves as being strong lawmakers,” Bowman said. “I’m disappointed that some Democratic lawmakers are responding to them and acquiescing to this rhetoric.”

A bipartisan bill in the Senate, introduced by Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.), would give the executive branch more authority to regulate foreign technologies, such as TikTok, and ultimately give it the power to ban or force the sale of such a platform. Warner said Sunday that 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans in the Senate have voiced support for the bill and said the White House was also in favor of it.

But Bowman said instead that lawmakers should focus on a broader data security package that would deal with the social media landscape and user privacy.

“That’s what we should be focused on, not scapegoating TikTok,” Bowman said. 

Tags Jamaal Bowman Jamaal Bowman Mark Warner Shou Zi Chew Shou Zi Chew TikTok TikTok ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  8. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  9. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  10. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  11. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  12. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  15. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  16. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  17. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  18. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
Load more

Video

See all Video