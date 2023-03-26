trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Utah governor: New social media legislation not expected to be ‘foolproof’

by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 12:29 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/26/23 12:29 PM ET
Gov. Spencer Cox signs two social media regulation bills during a ceremony at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Cox signed a pair of measures that aim to limit when and where children can use social media and stop companies from luring kids to the sites. (Trent Nelson/The Salt…

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Sunday said his state’s new restrictions on how minors can interact with social media aren’t expected to be “foolproof.”

Cox signed two bills into law last week requiring social media companies to verify the age of users in the state and prevent minors from opening accounts without parental permission. Among other measures, the new laws will also prevent advertising on minors’ accounts and cut off access for minors after 10:30 p.m.

“We don’t think it’s going to be foolproof. There’s no question about that. But we are working with social media companies, again, over the course of the year, we will be going through a rulemaking process to figure out what that’s going to look like, again, how do we protect data privacy?” Cox said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

Utah’s new laws are the first of their kind in the nation, and Cox has said that he expects legal challenges to the restrictions. Among the concerns raised about the new laws are whether the age verification process would mean giving companies access to users’ personal information and whether handing control over access to parents could compromise children’s privacy, or be harmful in the case of an abusive parent.

Cox said on Sunday that there are “legitimate concerns,” such as questions about who takes charge in a custody battle, and promised “we’ll be working through those.”

“But this is about empowering families. It’s about empowering parents. And it’s about holding these social media companies accountable for what we know now,” Cox said.

“I suspect as we look at this, that there will be third-party age verification, companies that we will utilize to make this happen. We’ve seen the leaks that have happened with some of these social media companies. We don’t want them having copies of driver’s licenses on hand. That’s not what we’re trying to do here. We believe that there are technological fixes that we can work around this and that’s what we’ll be working on over the course of the next year,” Cox added. The new laws don’t take effect until March of next year.

Cox’s move comes as federal lawmakers are debating a possible nationwide ban on the video-sharing app TikTok over data security concerns.

The new laws in Utah also disallow social media companies from “using a design or feature that causes a minor to have an addiction” to the platform.

Asked on Sunday how addiction can be proven, Cox said “we don’t have to.”

“We gave a private right of action to parents and families to be able to sue these companies if there’s harm done to their child. And harm is presumed. So it will be up to the social media companies to prove otherwise,” Cox said.

Tags Social media Spencer Cox Spencer Cox Utah

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  3. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  4. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  7. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  8. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  9. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  10. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  11. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  12. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  15. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  16. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
Load more

Video

See all Video