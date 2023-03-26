Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting toward a lot of leaks’

Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, said on Sunday that Trump’s claim earlier this month that he expected to be arrested last Tuesday was based on “a lot of leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Trump called on his supporters to protest while predicting his arrest last week, which did not materialize. The grand jury is scheduled to meet again early this week in the case, which centers on an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“Why did your client, Mr. Trump, make that claim that turned out not to be true? Did he make it up?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Tacopina on “Meet the Press.”

“No, he didn’t make it up, he was reacting toward a lot of leaks coming out of the district attorney’s office. There had been a leak, Chuck, that Monday, the day before that Tuesday, there was a law enforcement meeting including Secret Service and NYPD that was going to go through the logistics of the arraignment,” Tacopina responded.

“And then there was, of course, a lot of rumors regarding the arraignment being the next day. So I think he just assumed based on those leaks that that’s what was going to happen. So it wasn’t about making it up, and certainly he doesn’t want to be arrested,” Tacopina said of Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said his office will not be intimidated; however, the office has repeatedly declined to comment on reports and rumors of Trump’s possible arrest. The Hill has reached out for comment on the alleged leaks.

Trump has warned of “death and destruction” if he is charged, while his allies argue the case is politically motivated.

Tacopina also said Sunday that Trump’s attacks on Bragg were “ill-advised.” The attorney said he’s “not a Trump PR person,” but argued that the Manhattan case “would not be brought for anyone other than Donald Trump.”

If Trump does face criminal charges, he would be the first former president to be indicted.

Trump knocked the Manhattan case in his first official campaign rally for his 2024 White House run on Saturday.

“When this election is over, I will be the president of the United States,” Trump said at an airport tarmac in Waco, Texas. “You will be vindicated and proud, and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”