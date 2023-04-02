trending:

Trump lawyer hopes surrender in Manhattan will be 'painless and classy'

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 10:06 AM ET
Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, said on Sunday that he hopes Trump’s expected surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for arraignment this week will be “painless and classy.”

“Hopefully this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this, which I don’t even know really what brings us here, but that’s a different story,” Tacopina said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

A New York grand jury last week voted to indict the former president for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Aides to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said Thursday that they’d reached out to Trump to coordinate his surrender, and he’ll reportedly appear in court on Tuesday for the charges against him to be read aloud.

Tacopina on Sunday sidestepped questions about the logistics of what happens next, saying “nothing’s been nailed down.”

Asked whether there will be a perp walk, Tacopina said, “I anticipate them trying to get every ounce of publicity out of this that they can get, you know, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen. Again, Secret Service is involved.”

He also said he wasn’t sure whether Trump will have to take a mug shot.

“All the Tuesday stuff is still very much up in the air other than the fact that we will very loudly and proudly say ‘not guilty’,” Tacopina said.

