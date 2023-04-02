trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Hutchinson: Trump should drop out of White House race due to indictment

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 10:01 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 10:01 AM ET
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who announced that he’s running for president in 2024, said former President Trump should drop out of the race now that he’s been indicted on criminal charges.

“I mean, first of all, the office is more important than any individual person. And so for the sake of the office of the presidency, I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction and he needs to be able to concentrate on his due process and there is a presumption of innocence,” Hutchinson said in an interview aired Sunday with ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Hutchinson had said earlier that Trump should drop out if he was indicted, and shared a statement after news of the indictment generated headlines saying Trump should not become president again. Asked by Karl in the new interview whether he thinks Trump should now step away, Hutchinson said, “I do.”

“I’ve always said that people don’t have to step aside from public office if they’re under investigation, but if it reaches the point of criminal charges that have to be answered, the office is always more important than a person. And so, there’s some consistency there,” Hutchinson said.

“And I do believe if we’re looking at the presidency and the future of our country, then we don’t need that distraction,” he added.

Hutchinson announced during the interview that he’ll seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Trump announced just after the November midterms and is now the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Trump was indicted for his alleged role in organizing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He and many in the Republican Party, including others running for the GOP nomination in 2024, have decried the Manhattan district attorney’s case as politically motivated against him as he runs for another four years in the White House.

“I think it’s a sad day for America that we have a former president that’s indicted, and so it’s a great distraction, but at the same time, we can’t set aside what our Constitution requires — which is electing a new leader for our country — just because we have this side controversy and criminal charges that are pending,” Hutchinson told ABC News.

Tags 2024 Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump GOP nomination

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  2. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  3. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  4. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  5. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  6. 26 dead in violent US storms
  7. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces White House bid
  8. Trump lawyer hopes surrender in Manhattan will be ‘painless and classy’
  9. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  10. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump indictment
  11. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  12. Media-voter disconnect prompts 2 big questions about Trump indictment
  13. Americans disagree on policy priorities, Biden approval rating drops: poll
  14. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  15. The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here’s why
  16. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  17. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  18. Trump lawyer anticipates motion to dismiss charges in Manhattan indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video