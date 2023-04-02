House GOP Intelligence chair on Trump indictment: ‘Let the criminal process play out’

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that everyone should “let the criminal process play out” after former President Trump was indicted in an investigation into an alleged hush payment.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed frustration with those on the left celebrating the news of Trump’s indictment.

“It really is unfortunate that you’re seeing in numbers on the people on the left, in op-eds, even ones that have been written and have appeared on CNN’s website, celebrating that the president is being charged, and then listing a long list of grievances that have nothing to do with this case that actually involves circumstances well before he was president,” Turner told host Dana Bash.

Turner also said that he believes that the indictment against Trump was “politically motivated,” adding that everyone should let the criminal process play out in this case.

“I think, really, we ought to all just let the criminal process play out. I do think this is politically motivated,” Turner told Bash.

“It’s one thing when you have a cancel culture. It’s another when you have a cancel criminal justice system,” Turner added. “And I hope that we’re certainly not turning to that.”

A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday for his alleged role in organizing a hush money payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment, which remains sealed, revolves around an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) into the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

Trump, who announced his third bid to run for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November, is now the first current or former president to face criminal charges.