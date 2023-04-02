trending:

Senate Republican calls Trump indictment ‘political theater’ that distracts from issues

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 1:40 PM ET
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is seen during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to discuss the upcoming price hike for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on Sunday that the indictment of former President Trump is “political theater” that distracts from the issues as attention builds for Trump’s scheduled arraignment on Tuesday.

“Well, no one should be above the law, but no one should be a target of the law … this is less about the crime and more about the target. So, it has to play out. This is kind of set in motion,” Cassidy said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“But on the other hand, where I think this particular problem is it’s going to lead to all kind of political theater. Theater that is going to distract from addressing the issues that are incredibly important to our country right now, that are not about just one person or somebody running for reelection as a D.A. in New York, but rather about the future of our country, whether it’s Social Security, inflation, crime on the streets,” Cassidy said.

“And, unfortunately, the theater will distract from that discussion.”

Trump was indicted last week after an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office into an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Now a candidate for another four years in the White House, Trump is the first president — sitting or former — to face criminal charges, though the exact charges are still unknown.

Trump and other Republicans have criticized the case as politically motivated and knocked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), while Democrats have praised the indictment.

“We’ve got major issues that are affecting family gathered around the kitchen table and this distracts from that discussion from the urgency of addressing those issues,” Cassidy said on Sunday.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said he wants lawmakers to “just get along” as House Republicans move to investigate Bragg.

“I mean, can’t we just get along? Can’t we just do our job?” Manchin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Tags Alvin Bragg Bill Cassidy Bill Cassidy Donald Trump Joe Manchin Manhattan Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

