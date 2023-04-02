Psaki to Democrats on Trump indictment: ‘Stay out of it for now’

Former White House press secretary and current MSNBC personality Jen Psaki on Sunday said Democrats should refrain from celebrating the indictment of former President Trump as Republicans accuse the Manhattan prosecutor’s case as politically motivated.

“So what should Democrats be doing about the indictment news? Let me start with what not to do. As much as you may want to, now is not the time for a mass order of “Lock him Up” t-shirts and mugs. That is what Trump and his supporters would do,” Psaki said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“Now is also not the time for Democratic candidates to celebrate, to brag, to predict the outcome of the legal cases. If you can— put your head down and stay out of it for now,” she said.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump last week, making him the first U.S. president to face criminal charges — though the exact charges are still unknown since the indictment is sealed. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) had been investigating a 2016 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Ahead of the indictment, Trump had called for his supporters to “protest” his arrest and “take our nation back” and accused Bragg of “interference in a presidential election,” claiming the locally-elected official was “taking his orders from D.C.” Others in the GOP have echoed Trump’s accusations, while some Democrats praised the indictment while exercising some caution.

“When it comes to the indictment of Donald Trump, Democrats might feel the urge to shout it from the rooftops, and use it to score political points. And if they’re watching Republicans on the other side, that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Psaki said on Sunday, urging Democrats to tone down their reactions.

“To me, the only people who are weaponizing and politicizing what shouldn’t be a political process are leading Republicans. And they’re doing this for one reason: because Donald Trump is still the leader of the Republican party, and they’re scared of losing the support of his base.”

Psaki noted recent polling that most Americans think the Manhattan case is already being politicized, and said “there is absolutely nothing to gain by adding more fuel to the fire.”

The former White House press secretary suggested that Democrats who want to weigh in on the matter should stick to the talking points that no one is above the law, that Trump will “be able to avail himself of the legal system,” and that any protests should be peaceful.

The former president is set to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment.