trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Psaki to Democrats on Trump indictment: ‘Stay out of it for now’

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 2:16 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 2:16 PM ET
Jen Psaki
FILE – White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 9, 2022. Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Former White House press secretary and current MSNBC personality Jen Psaki on Sunday said Democrats should refrain from celebrating the indictment of former President Trump as Republicans accuse the Manhattan prosecutor’s case as politically motivated.

“So what should Democrats be doing about the indictment news? Let me start with what not to do. As much as you may want to, now is not the time for a mass order of “Lock him Up” t-shirts and mugs. That is what Trump and his supporters would do,” Psaki said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“Now is also not the time for Democratic candidates to celebrate, to brag, to predict the outcome of the legal cases. If you can— put your head down and stay out of it for now,” she said.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump last week, making him the first U.S. president to face criminal charges — though the exact charges are still unknown since the indictment is sealed. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) had been investigating a 2016 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Ahead of the indictment, Trump had called for his supporters to “protest” his arrest and “take our nation back” and accused Bragg of “interference in a presidential election,” claiming the locally-elected official was “taking his orders from D.C.” Others in the GOP have echoed Trump’s accusations, while some Democrats praised the indictment while exercising some caution.

“When it comes to the indictment of Donald Trump, Democrats might feel the urge to shout it from the rooftops, and use it to score political points. And if they’re watching Republicans on the other side, that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Psaki said on Sunday, urging Democrats to tone down their reactions.

“To me, the only people who are weaponizing and politicizing what shouldn’t be a political process are leading Republicans. And they’re doing this for one reason: because Donald Trump is still the leader of the Republican party, and they’re scared of losing the support of his base.”

Psaki noted recent polling that most Americans think the Manhattan case is already being politicized, and said “there is absolutely nothing to gain by adding more fuel to the fire.”

The former White House press secretary suggested that Democrats who want to weigh in on the matter should stick to the talking points that no one is above the law, that Trump will “be able to avail himself of the legal system,” and that any protests should be peaceful.

The former president is set to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Jen Psaki Jen Psaki Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  2. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  3. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  4. Elon Musk slams New York Times after publication loses Twitter verification ...
  5. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  6. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  7. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  8. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  9. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  10. DeSantis faces political peril with Trump indictment
  11. House GOP Intelligence chair on Trump indictment: ‘Let the criminal process ...
  12. Psaki to Democrats on Trump indictment: ‘Stay out of it for now’
  13. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  14. Fetterman outlines ‘downward spiral’ that led to depression diagnosis
  15. The chip industry’s little-known global assembly line
  16. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  17. What to expect at Trump’s arraignment Tuesday
  18. Bill Barr: DOJ’s Trump classified documents probe ‘the most serious one out ...
Load more

Video

See all Video