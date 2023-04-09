trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

Trump attorney calls charges against former president a ‘rancid ham sandwich’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/09/23 9:59 AM ET
Former President Trump
UPI Photo
Former President Trump enters the ballroom before talking to the media and supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Former President Trump’s attorney on Sunday called the charges facing his client a “rancid ham sandwich.”

“We should not have a criminal justice system that starts off with targeting people,” Jim Trusty, Trump’s attorney, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “It is an absurd situation that multiple prosecutors passed by this rancid ham sandwich of an indictment.”

Trump and his advisors have been criticizing the case against him since before he was formally arraigned in Manhattan last week. The former president faces 34 felony charges related to the falsification of business records, which stems from alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels and others ahead of the 2016 election.

But Trump, who has become the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, has come out and attacked the strength of the case against him and has launched a strong offensive against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting the case. Trump’s legal team has echoed the criticisms of the district attorney.

“Alvin Bragg ran for office saying he’s the best guy to take out Donald Trump,” Trusty said.

Trump has also publicly criticized the judge in the case, arguing he is biased. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of the judge’s daughter on social media and Trump’s team has attacked the judge’s family for their alleged affinity and involvement for Democratic politics. But Trusty argued that the attacks on the judge were “not something personal.”

“It was pointing out that they have a bias, that they have a political interest that is contrary to President Trump’s,” Trusty said. “If there’s an actual legal basis for disqualification (of the judge), they’ll pursue it.”

