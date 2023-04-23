Warner says Texas ruling on abortion pill was ‘crazy’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the federal Texas judge ruling that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decades-old approval on the abortion pill mifepristone was “crazy.”

“I’m not sure how to read it. I do know that it was the judge’s decision in Texas,” he told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week.” “I think it was crazy. The notion that you would take a drug that has been used safely for more than two decades and somehow then take that away from availability.”

A federal judge in Texas blocked FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which is the most common form of abortion in the U.S. The Supreme Court halted the lower court ruling, meaning access to the common abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged for the time being while the Biden administration proceeds with an appeal.

Warner said that most people in Virginia would not support state Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) push to limit access to abortion. He said Virginia residents would “overwhelmingly reject those kind of policies,” like the six-week abortion ban proposed in Florida.

He added that the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Texas ruling was the “right” one.

“I, frankly, think this is an issue that women’s healthcare choices ought to be made by women and the idea of this judge so radically intervening with a safe procedure, you know, frankly, not only about women’s healthcare choices, but it undermines the very integrity of our FDA process,” Warner said. “And I think the court got it right, but who knows where their ultimate decision will be.”