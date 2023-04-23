trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Warner says Texas ruling on abortion pill was ‘crazy’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 2:38 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 2:38 PM ET
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the federal Texas judge ruling that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decades-old approval on the abortion pill mifepristone was “crazy.”

“I’m not sure how to read it. I do know that it was the judge’s decision in Texas,” he told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week.” “I think it was crazy. The notion that you would take a drug that has been used safely for more than two decades and somehow then take that away from availability.”

A federal judge in Texas blocked FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which is the most common form of abortion in the U.S. The Supreme Court halted the lower court ruling, meaning access to the common abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged for the time being while the Biden administration proceeds with an appeal.

Warner said that most people in Virginia would not support state Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) push to limit access to abortion. He said Virginia residents would “overwhelmingly reject those kind of policies,” like the six-week abortion ban proposed in Florida.

He added that the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Texas ruling was the “right” one.

“I, frankly, think this is an issue that women’s healthcare choices ought to be made by women and the idea of this judge so radically intervening with a safe procedure, you know, frankly, not only about women’s healthcare choices, but it undermines the very integrity of our FDA process,” Warner said. “And I think the court got it right, but who knows where their ultimate decision will be.”

Tags abortion pill fda Glenn Youngkin Mark Warner Mark Warner

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  11. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  12. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  13. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  14. Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation
  15. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  16. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  17. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  18. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video