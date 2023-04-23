trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

McCarthy says Biden is ‘afraid to even negotiate’ about budget, debt ceiling

by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 3:48 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 3:48 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen during a press conference following the passage of The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that President Biden is “afraid” to negotiate about the budget and debt ceiling, blaming him for the U.S. potential default on loans.

“And then he’s jeopardizing Medicare and Social Security, because, for the first time in a 10-year window, not just the Highway Trust Fund, but Medicare and Social Security becomes insolvent, so it automatically gets cut,” McCarthy told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“This rests upon his feet, not because he made a bad decision,” he continued. “The real decision is, he’s afraid to even negotiate.”

McCarthy introduced a budget plan to members of his party last week that would raise the debt ceiling by over $1 trillion but also return federal spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1 percent annually. If the U.S. fails to raise the debt ceiling, the country could risk default by June.

McCarthy and Biden met in February to discuss the debt ceiling, but have not had a meeting since. McCarthy blasted the president on Sunday over the paused negotiations, and said Republicans were the only one to put forward a plan.

When asked if he threatened to let the country default, McCarthy said that he did not.

“No, we’re the only ones in Washington that are actually putting a responsible plan out that will raise the debt limit,” he said. “Think about it. For more than 80 days it’s been since I sat down with the president on February 1 to negotiate, to work through this. And he’s ignored it.”

“I’m beginning to wonder about the words that he says and the thoughts that he’s using, because the idea that he won’t even negotiate for more than 80 days, he is now putting the country in default,” he said. “We are the only ones being responsible and sensible about this.”

Tags debt ceiling Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  9. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  10. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  11. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  12. Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death ...
  13. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  14. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  15. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  16. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  17. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  18. Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video