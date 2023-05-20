trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Sunday shows preview: Both sides show optimism in debt limit talks, despite road bumps

by Julia Shapero - 05/20/23 3:47 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/20/23 3:47 PM ET
Debt limit talks resume. (Photo illustration/Getty Images)

As a potential default looms less than two weeks away, ongoing efforts between the White House and Republicans to strike a deal on the debt limit will likely dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend.

Both President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have voiced optimism about negotiations in recent days, despite some road bumps.

“We’re not there. We haven’t agreed to anything yet. But I see the path that we could come through,” McCarthy said on Thursday, adding, “It’d be important to try to have the agreement, especially in principle, by sometime this weekend.”

The Speaker, who is set to join Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” has emphasized that the two sides need to come to an agreement this weekend to allow enough time for legislation to pass through the House and Senate by June 1.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will make an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, has repeatedly warned lawmakers that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1. 

Negotiations temporarily broke down on Friday, as Republican lawmakers expressed frustration with a lack of “movement” by the White House on spending cuts that the GOP has sought to tie to the debt ceiling increase.

The two sides resumed talks later on Friday, with the White House expressing optimism despite their “serious differences.”

“We have serious differences and this is going to continue to be a difficult conversation. That’s not lost on us,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding, “We are optimistic, the president is optimistic that we’re going to get to a reasonable budget negotiation, a budget agreement here, a bipartisan budget agreement.”

However, two-thirds of Americans said in a recent AP-NORC poll that they are extremely or very concerned about a potential default and its impact on the U.S. economy.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will join CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss the possibility of bipartisan compromise on the debt ceiling.

ABC’s “This Week” will also chat with House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) about the ongoing negotiations and sticking points between the two sides.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.); Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.); Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

CNN’s “State of the Union” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas); former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif), Trump Media CEO; Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Tags Bill Cassidy Brian Fitzpatrick Byron Donalds chris van hollen Chris Van Hollen debt ceiling debt limit negotiation Devin Nunes Eric Adams Jake Sullivan Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Jodey Arrington Jodey Arrington Joe Biden Joe Biden Josh Gottheimer Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Robert Gates Sunday shows preview Sunday talk shows

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  2. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  5. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  8. Russian official warns Western countries face ‘enormous risks’ if they ...
  9. Colorado GOP fears it’s ceding ground to Democrats
  10. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  11. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  12. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  13. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  14. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  15. Sunday shows preview: Both sides show optimism in debt limit talks, despite ...
  16. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  17. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  18. DeSantis requests the judge in Disney case be dismissed for perceived partiality
Load more

Video

See all Video