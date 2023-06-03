Sunday shows preview: Biden signs debt limit bill into law; 2024 becomes a crowded race

The final passage of the debt ceiling deal and the growing field in the 2024 race are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend.

President Biden signed legislation to raise the debt ceiling on Saturday, just days before Treasury officials had warned the nation would run out of money to pay its bills.

After weeks of tense negotiations, the White House and Republican lawmakers reached a deal last Saturday to suspend the debt ceiling through January 2025 in exchange for limited spending cuts.

The agreement faced pushback from both sides of the aisle but ultimately passed the House in a bipartisan 314-117 vote on Wednesday and the Senate with a 63-36 vote on Thursday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is set to join Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend, has received his fair share of praise over the deal, which some expected to end in his ouster from leadership.

“He surprised a lot of people,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told The Hill. “I don’t think he’ll be underestimated anymore after this. I thought he did a masterful job.”

McCarthy and Biden have also offered praise for one another and their respective negotiators, since reaching a deal.

“Very professional, very smart. Very tough at the same time,” McCarthy told reporters of his talks with the president last Sunday.

“I want to commend Speaker McCarthy,” Biden said in prime-time remarks from the Oval Office on Friday. “You know, he and I and our teams, we were able to get along and get things done.”

One of McCarthy’s lead negotiators, Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), will join CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss the deal, while Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, a top negotiator for Biden, will make an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who scored several major wins in the debt limit deal, will join both NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CBS’s “Face the Nation” this weekend.

The agreement expedited permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile natural gas project that cuts through the heart of Appalachia. Manchin has long pushed for federal regulators approve its completion.

The 2024 presidential election will likely also be a major topic of discussion on the Sunday shows this weekend, as the Republican field continues to expand.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are both expected to launch their bids for the Republican nomination next week.

They join a crowded field with heavy hitters like former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as more long-shot candidates such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy will join ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, while Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) will discuss the 2024 GOP field with “Fox News Sunday,” as candidates continue to descend on her key early voting state.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Timothy Parlatore, former attorney for President Trump

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Manchin; Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.); Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.); Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R); Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar Group senior strategist and pollster