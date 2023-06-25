trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Hurd: US should have been planning with allies, Ukraine to take advantage of chaos in Russia

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/25/23 3:29 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/25/23 3:29 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd said on Sunday that the U.S. should’ve been planning with their allies and Ukraine on ways to take advantage of the internal chaos happening in Russia. 

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Hurd told co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he was disappointed to see the Biden administration’s response to the situation happening in Russia, adding that the strife between the Kremlin and the Wagner Group, a private Russian military contractor organization, should’ve been an opportunity for the U.S. and its allies to take advantage of the situation. 

“When there’s uncertainty and chaos, that’s actually an opportunity, that’s actually an opportunity for us to double down on our friends. You know, that we had intelligence reports that suggest that this was going forward, we should have been planning with our allies, we should have been planning with the Ukrainians on how to take advantage of this opportunity,” Hurd told Karl. 

“We should be supporting the Ukrainians more,” Hurd added. “I think that even goes as far as doing a, a no-fly zone and helping them enforce that a no-fly zone.” 

Hurd, a former U.S. congressman from Texas, also told Karl that he gets frustrated with the “old fashion concept of escalation,”noting how the Biden administration has previously mentioned not helping allies due to fears of escalating the ongoing situation. 

“And so, we should, we should, we should learn from that. And look, it’s not just Joe Biden, it’s unfortunate, the two leading Republican nominees for President Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis policy on Ukraine is wrong,” Hurd said. “They wish — I wish they would stop fighting with American companies like Disney and be more interested in supporting our allies against attacks, against democracy.”

Hurd’s remarks come after Wagner Group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin urged an armed rebellion over the weekend to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, also challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for the country’s ongoing war with neighboring Ukraine.

Though Putin vowed to put down the “armed mutiny,” Prigozhin eventually ordered his army to stop their advance after reaching an agreement with Belarus.

Tags ABC News Jonathan Karl Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict This Week Ukraine Wagner Group Will Hurd Will Hurd Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  2. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  3. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  4. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  5. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  6. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  7. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  8. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  9. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor's prison sentence
  10. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  11. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  12. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  13. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  14. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  15. Wagner chief says his fighters crossed into Russia as Moscow calls for surrender
  16. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  17. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  18. Navy: Large salvage system won’t be used to retrieve Titan submersible
Load more

Video

See all Video