Sunday shows preview: War in Ukraine hits 500 days; Biden agrees to send cluster munitions

As the war in Ukraine hits 500 days, President Biden’s controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv and the country’s ongoing counteroffensive will likely dominate the Sunday morning talk shows this weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to join ABC’s “This Week” for a sit-down interview on Sunday, marked the 500th day of the war on Saturday with an address from Snake Island.

The island in the Black Sea was bombarded by Russian warships and captured on the first day of the war. It was ultimately retaken by Ukrainian forces last July.

“Today, we honored here our Ukrainian heroes — all the soldiers who fought for this island, who liberated it,” Zelensky said. “And although this is a small piece of land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.”

“I want to thank — from here, from this place of victory — each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” he added.

The milestone in the war comes one day after the Biden administration approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, as part of its latest $800 million military aid package. Cluster munitions, which are designed to spread out a few dozen to hundreds of submunitions over a wide area, have long been sought by Ukrainian officials.

However, the weapon is relatively controversial due to the risk that the submunitions can fail to detonate and remain an explosive hazard for civilians. More than 100 countries, notably excluding the U.S., Ukraine and Russia, have signed onto a treaty banning the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

Biden has faced pushback from human rights groups and some lawmakers over the decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part,” Biden said in an interview with CNN set to air on Sunday.

“They’re trying to get through those trenches and stop those tanks from rolling. But it was not an easy decision,” he added. “We’re not signatories to that agreement, but it took me a while to be convinced to do it.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who is set to join ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, noted on Friday that Ukraine is “running short” on ammunition amid its latest counteroffensive.

“The use of artillery is probably one of the most critical needs that they have, and the Ukrainians are firing thousands of rounds of artillery every day to try to make some progress against very dug-in, entrenched Russian defenses,” Kirby told NPR. “And so we want to make sure that they can continue to have that kind of effect on the battlefield.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., said on Friday that Kyiv is “grateful” for the Biden administration’s decision to provide cluster munitions. Markarova is set to make an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“We need to liberate as many territories as possible and we need all the capabilities to do,” she told VOA News.

Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) are also set to join “Fox News Sunday” to discuss next week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where Biden and his counterparts are expected to agree to further assistance for Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R); Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.); former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.); former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow