Georgia gubernatorial candidate calls Holder comments on kicking Republicans ‘hyperbole’

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday downplayed former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderThree reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Kavanaugh fight a GOP wake up call, but more is needed MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: I told Jeb Bush 'he should have punched' Trump 'in the face' MORE's comments at an event rallying her supporters where he urged that Democrats "kick" Republicans, saying "hyperbole in elections can be very difficult."

She also noted that her opponent has produced a number of hyperbolic ads throughout the campaign.

"I believe that the best approach for Democrats is to vote. To be engaged in our body politic, and to do the work to get people to turn out," Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about Holder's comments.

"And while I think if you listen to the rest of the tape he goes on to explain what he meant, hyperbole in elections can be very difficult," she continued. "I’ve run a very consistent campaign from beginning to end. I didn’t blow things up. I didn’t point weapons at people. I didn’t threaten to round people up in my truck."

.@staceyabrams responds to former Attorney General Eric Holder's comment: "When they go low, we kick them." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/zNDam2MK9Z — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 14, 2018

Abrams was referencing a number of campaign ads her opponent, Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brian Kemp, has run in his bid for governor. In one ad, he touts his pro-gun credentials by pointing a gun at a teenage boy who is dating Kemp's daughter.

In another ad, Kemp pledged to round up illegal immigrants on his own, using his truck.

Kemp, who has earned the backing of President Trump Donald John TrumpDave Chappelle: Trump 'speaking to a very small choir' in an 'eclectic' country Three reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Alabama grocery store says it won't sell Pepsi products with NFL logo to oppose kneeling protests MORE, defended both ads in the face of backlash.

Abrams is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor in Georgia in roughly 20 years. She currently trails Kemp by 2 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls in the race.

Abrams and voting rights advocates have accused Kemp of attempting to suppress the vote following an Associated Press report that found 53,000 voter registration applications are on hold with just weeks to go before the election.

Critics have noted that the applications on hold primarily affect African American and women voters, and Abrams' campaign has called on Kemp to resign.

Kemp has said he is enforcing a law passed by the state legislature that requires an individual's name on their identification to be an exact match with the name on the voter rolls.

Abrams warned Sunday that Kemp's actions have eroded public trust in the voting process.