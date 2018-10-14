GOP Senate candidate: Kavanaugh 'debacle' 'hugely motivating' to Missouri voters

Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley (R) said Sunday that the treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughConservative group launches ad campaign thanking Collins after Kavanaugh vote Time to restore our democracy Kavanaugh fight a GOP wake up call, but more is needed MORE during his confirmation hearing will be "hugely motivating" to Republican voters in next month's midterm elections.

"I do think the debacle with Justice Kavanaugh, what the Senate Democrats did in that case is hugely motivating to Missouri voters," Hawley said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"They cannot believe the conduct of these Senate Democrats, they cannot believe the smear campaign that they launched, and by the way how they drug Dr. (Christine Blasey) Ford through the mud as well," Hawley added, echoing a line of attack used by Republican leaders in recent weeks.

Hawley, the current attorney general in Missouri, is running to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillCornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas Senate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Overnight Energy: Climate skeptic confirmed as DOJ environmental lawyer | EPA to phase out air pollution panel | Ad campaign targets mercury rule proposal MORE (D) in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpDave Chappelle: Trump 'speaking to a very small choir' in an 'eclectic' country Three reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Alabama grocery store says it won't sell Pepsi products with NFL logo to oppose kneeling protests MORE won by nearly 20 points in 2016.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Hawley with a narrow 0.4 percentage point lead over McCaskill.

Asked about his brief stint as attorney general before launching a Senate campaign, Hawley argued that he felt compelled to run because "the future of our country is at stake," citing the Kavanaugh hearings as an example.

Hawley also cited ballooning health-care costs as a motivating issue for Missouri voters. He said he would support repealing the Affordable Care Act if elected, but asserted he'd like Congress to mandate insurance companies to cover individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Republican leaders have argued that the bitter fight surrounding Kavanaugh's confirmation will unite GOP voters in November. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFlorida politics play into disaster relief debate Election Countdown: O'Rourke brings in massive M haul | Deal on judges lets senators return to the trail | Hurricane puts Florida candidates in the spotlight | Adelson spending big to save GOP in midterms Kavanaugh likely won't galvanize GOP voters ahead of midterms, says pollster MORE (R-Ky.), Trump and others have cited the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against the judge as a rallying point.

Ford testified last month before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her during a party when the two were in high school. Two other women later came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The judge denied the claims, and was ultimately confirmed in a 50-48 Senate vote.