DNC chair dismisses economic growth under Trump: 'They have delivered results for very wealthy people'

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on Sunday dismissed the growth of the American economy under President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE, arguing that Trump's policies have disproportionately benefited wealthy individuals rather than everyday Americans.

Perez said on CNN's "State of the Union" that real wage growth is down and that "too many people are working two or three jobs to make ends meet."

"People need to feel that if they work a full-time job, they’re actually able to feed their family and not tread water. And that’s what’s happening across this country. Too many people are working two or three jobs to make ends meet because their salaries aren’t enough and the cost of living is going through the roof," Perez said.

Perez also said the Trump administration has "delivered results for very wealthy people," pointing to what he described as the GOP's "reckless" tax cuts.

“They have delivered results for very wealthy people and large corporations in the form of the most reckless tax cut in American history. It’s a tax cut that’s mortgaging the future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

Earlier Sunday on "State of the Union," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel argued that the GOP is responsible for a "booming economy" and should retain its majorities in Congress as a result.