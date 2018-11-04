DNC chairman: Health care is 'under attack' ahead of midterms

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE on Sunday said that "health care is under attack" from President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE and the GOP, calling it the top issue ahead of this week's midterm elections.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Perez made a closing pitch to voters two days ahead of the midterms, saying that health care will be "on the ballot" on Tuesday.

“Health care is under attack. That’s the number one issue in this election, is health care. Because they want to do away with coverage for people for preexisting conditions. … That’s why so many Americans have angst," he said.

“So many people with preexisting conditions thought they would be able to retain their coverage. This administration doesn’t want to do it. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, they’re on the ballot. That’s why there’s so much energy on the Democratic side," Perez added during the interview.

Health care has been a top issue for Democrats in the closing days of their campaigns ahead of the midterm elections as they attempt to win back control of the House and Senate.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) said last week that Democrats wouldn't let Trump and Republicans distract from a health-care conversation by changing the subject to immigration.

“Clearly, Republicans will do absolutely anything to divert attention away from their votes to take away Americans’ health care,” Pelosi said.