Abrams on whether she thinks election will be fair: ‘I do’

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, said Sunday that she trusts the results in Tuesday's election will be fair despite past accusations against her opponent of voter suppression.

"I do," she said on NBC's "Meet the Press" when asked if she believed the election would fair. "We have seen unprecedented turnout in this race from people who normally do not engage and do not vote. Some of that has been driven by the conversations of voter suppression."

"Because one of the best ways to encourage people to use something is to tell them that someone's trying to take it away. Luckily, we've had two court decisions against Brian Kemp, one that requires that absentee ballots be counted even if the signatures aren't exactly the same and a second one that forces him to stop using the exact match system to disqualify voters who are qualified," she added, referring to her Republican opponent, who is the current Georgia secretary of state.

Abrams was referring to two recent rulings from judges, one that prevents Kemp from tossing out certain absentee ballots and another that eases the state's "exact match" laws.

As secretary of state, Kemp heads the office that oversees Georgia's elections. Abrams is among those who have called on Kemp to resign from the post and accused him of voter suppression.

A federal judge last week upheld a ruling that blocks election officials from throwing out absentee ballots when a person's signature doesn't exactly match the signature on their voter registration card. Kemp had tried to delay that ruling.

Separately, a federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that will make it easier for voters to participate in the upcoming election even if they are flagged as noncitizens by Georgia's "exact match" law.

The law marks a voter's registration as “pending” if the personal information on their voter registration form doesn’t match the information on the state's Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration.

Last week's ruling will allow people who have their applications marked as pending to vote on Tuesday as long as they provide proof of citizenship.

Abrams had expressed concern that the law would disproportionately disenfranchise black voters in Georgia. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that more than 53,000 voter registration applications were on hold after failing to meet the "exact match" law, and that 70 percent of them were from black voters.