Scott: Nelson 'clearly trying to commit fraud' to win election

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) said on Sunday that his opponent in the state's Senate race, incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonProtesters arrive for second day outside Broward election office, chant 'Every vote counts!' Longtime McCain aide blasts ‘despicable’ GOP claim that Dems are trying to steal Arizona senate race Trump 'watching closely' as Florida races head to recounts MORE (D), is "clearing trying to commit fraud to win this election."

"That's all this is," Scott said on "Fox News Sunday."

“His lawyer said that a noncitizen should vote. That’s one," Scott explained.

"Number two, he’s gone to trial and said that fraudulent ballots should be counted," he added. "Ballots have already been thrown out because they were not done properly. He said those should be counted.”

"And you think that the senator himself is committing fraud?" host Chris Wallace asked.

“Well it’s his team," Scott answered.

A recount in the Florida race is underway.

Scott appeared to have won the election on Tuesday, but his lead has been slowly narrowed in recent days.

The governor and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have both field lawsuits against election officials in the state's Broward in Palm Beach counties.

Scott as a candidate also asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“Chris 93,000 ballots were found after election night. It’s the law," Scott said Sunday. "You have to say how many votes have been cast that night. Within 30 minutes after the election."

"Somehow they came up with 93,000 votes after. ... How did they do it? We don’t know."

"Bill Nelson’s a sore loser," Scott added. "He’s been in politics way too long. 42 years. He just won’t give up."

The Hill has requested comment from Nelson's campaign.