Flake: Arizona ‘certainly is’ winnable for Democrat in 2020

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Sunday that he thinks Arizona is "certainly" winnable for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

Flake, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," said that voters in the traditionally red state are "rejecting" candidates that are tied too closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpMichelle Obama says not always easy to live up to "we go high" Georgia certifies elections results in bitterly fought governor's race Trump defends border deployment amid fresh scrutiny MORE.

"I think we’ll see the same trends as we’ve seen elsewhere. … You cannot run as someone who is just tied at the hip with the president and win statewide," he said.

"Voters in Arizona are rejecting that. I think we’re seeing that elsewhere in the country as well. We’re losing the suburbs," he added.

.@jaketapper: “Do you think Arizona is winnable for a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020?"



GOP Sen. @JeffFlake: “Oh it certainly is … You cannot run someone tied to the hip with the President and win statewide.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5oiZDHmAdU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 18, 2018

His comments came after Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) pulled off a victory in Arizona's Senate contest, defeating Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in a race that was called last week. Before Sinema's victory, Democrats had not won a Senate seat in the state since 1988.

McSally closely aligned herself with Trump during her campaign and received the president's endorsement. Trump won Arizona by less than 5 points in 2016.

Flake added Sunday that he's "very concerned" about the prospects for Republicans in Arizona moving forward.

"I’m very concerned about where we are in Arizona and elsewhere in the country," he said.