Graham: Saudi crown prince is ‘irrational’ and ‘unhinged’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in an interview on Sunday called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "irrational" and "unhinged," saying he has weakened the ties between Washington and Riyadh.

"I think he's done a lot of damage to the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press." "And I have no intention of working with him ever again."

Graham said he was certain that Crown Prince Mohammed ordered the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist and U.S. resident.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to place blame where I believe it lies," the senator added. "I'm gonna put it at the feet of the crown prince, who has been a destructive force in the Mideast."

"He embargoed Qatar without telling anybody," Graham continued. "This war in Yemen's got completely out of control. He put the prime minister of Lebanon under house arrest."

"Clearly, this guy's a wrecking ball, when it comes to the Mideast and a relationship with the United States," he said.

"And I hate to say that, because I had a lot of hope for him for being the reformer that Saudi Arabia needs. But that ship has sailed."

Multiple news outlets reported Friday that the CIA has concluded that the crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi, which he has denied.

President Trump said Saturday that the reports were "premature."

A formal report on Khashoggi's death will be released by Tuesday, he added.