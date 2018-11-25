Kasich 'very seriously' considering 2020 run: I have conversations 'virtually every day'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that he is "very seriously considering" another bid at the presidency in 2020 and raised the possibility of running on a bipartisan ticket.
"These are earnest conversations that go on virtually every day with some of my friends, with my family. We need different leadership. There isn’t any question about it," he said on ABC's "This Week."
Kasich said that "all options are on the table" for his potential bid, including running on a bipartisan ticket.
The Ohio governor, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2016, raised the possibility that President Trump and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSchatz: Dems will nominate a progressive in 2020 The Hill's Morning Report — Key decisions loom for Trump after Thanksgiving On The Money: Senate banking panel showcases 2020 Dems | Koch groups urge Congress not to renew tax breaks | Dow down nearly 400 | Cuomo defends Amazon HQ2 deal MORE (D-Mass.) are nominated by their respective parties in 2020.
Kasich said that would leave an "ocean of people" in the middle.
“Is there a legitimate opportunity for a third party, bipartisan kind of ticket to be able to score a victory or to have a profound impact on the future of American politics? … We don’t know at this point," he said.
"No one thought a guy like Donald Trump would be elected president. No one thought we’d have electric cars," he added. "This is a time of change, dynamic change. You can’t judge tomorrow on the basis of what happened yesterday."
Kasich said he has no timetable for determining whether to run, but added that he is worried about the future of the United States.
"And not just in the short-term," he said. "I’m worried about our country in the long-term.”